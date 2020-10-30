Patrick (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick began the week with back-to-back absences from practice, but the Broncos did not hold a session Friday due to COVID-19 precautions. The team anticipates practicing Saturday, during which time Patrick would likely have to return in at least a limited capacity in order to gain clearance for Sunday's game. If Patrick can't get the green light versus Los Angeles, the Broncos will likely roll with Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton in three-receiver sets.