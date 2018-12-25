Patrick caught three of five targets for 44 yards in Monday night's 27-14 loss to Oakland. He also lost seven yards on his lone rushing attempt.

Since reeling in a season-high seven of 11 targets for 85 yards in Week 15, Patrick has slowly come back down to earth over the last two weeks, seeing decreased numbers across the board in successive games. It wasn't entirely his fault though, as the Broncos were completely shut out in the first half and continued their sloppy play in the second. The 25-year-old will look to rebound at home Week 17 against the Chargers.