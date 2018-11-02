Patrick appears likely to earn regular snaps in the Broncos' three-receiver sets Sunday against the Texans with DaeSean Hamilton (knee) ruled out for the contest, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

For at least one game, Patrick looks set to climb two spots on the depth chart, as the Broncos' decision to rule out Hamilton was preceded by the team dealing Demaryius Thomas to Houston on Tuesday. Those absences leave only Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton as the team's starting receivers, though Patrick should get plenty of work on obvious passing downs when fullback Andy Janovich is off the field. Patrick likely won't be a major priority in the passing game whenever he's on the field, but the increased opportunity he'll have in Week 9 is worth noting nonetheless.