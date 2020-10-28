Patrick (hamstring) wasn't present during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
The Broncos have labeled Patrick day-to-day, and he currently looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The 26-year-old will look to upgrade his level of practice participation Thursday and Friday.
