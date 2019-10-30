Patrick (hand) will return to practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Patrick started catching the football on Monday, and now he'll get back on the practice field. He may still be limited from contact considering there's no reason to add risk since he's ineligible of playing until Week 11 against the Vikings. When he next suits up in a game, Patrick could slot into the No. 2 or No. 3 role behind Courtland Sutton if he can beat out DaeSean Hamilton, Fred Brown, Diontae Spencer and Juwann Winfree. It seems realistic he can secure starting duties, though, since he showcased 19 receptions for 242 yards over the final four contests last year. It's unsettled who will be throwing him the football, but it's expected to be either Brandon Allen or rookie second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb).