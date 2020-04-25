The Broncos' selection of receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the first two rounds of the draft spells competition for Patrick in 2020, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Patrick missed the first half of the season with a broken hand, but was serviceable down the stretch, catching at least three passes for at least 45 yards in three of seven games. The Broncos were bound to go wide receiver early in the draft, but two premium picks likely shakes up the depth chart. Assuming, as head coach Vic Fangio told reporters after Day 2 of the draft, that Diontae Spencer remains the preferred returner, Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Fred Brown, and Juwann Winfree are all likely competing for two spots. Patrick has the advantage of being a special-teams ace and a clutch, big-bodied security blanket on third-and-short. Even if those skills keep him on the roster, however, the draft has likely pushed Patrick down from WR3 to WR4 or WR5.