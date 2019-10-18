Play

Patrick (hand) is expected to begin practicing next Week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Patrick is nursing a fractured left hand, and he should be back to full health by the time he's eligible to return Week 11. Of course, it's worth bearing in mind that the Broncos may not opt to spend one of two available return designations on Patrick, with Drew Lock (thumb), Theo Riddick (shoulder) and Jake Butt (knee) also candidates to be activated.

