Patrick (knee) participated in full team drills at OTAs and minicamp, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider reports.

Patrick tore his ACL early in training camp last year and missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He now seems to be at, or near, 100 percent and should continue to be full go ahead for camp next month. Patrick is expected to be a fixture in three-wide sets for the Broncos alongside Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Patrick and Russell Wilson had developed a noticeable chemistry last offseason prior to the receiver's season-ending injury. It will be interesting to see how targets are distributed this year.