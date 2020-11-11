Patrick (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Patrick was limited all week leading up to this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons, a game in which he played 60 of the Broncos' 73 offensive snaps and recorded a 4-29-1 line. Provided he doesn't suffer a setback, Patrick should be ready to go for this Sunday's divisional tilt against the Raiders.
