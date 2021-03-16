The Broncos extended a second-round tender to restricted free agent Patrick (foot) on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Denver's decision likely will stop other organizations from extending Patrick an offer sheet, but the wide receiver fared well in his third pro season in 2020, turning 79 targets into 51 catches for 742 yards and six touchdowns. Furthermore, 23 of his 90 career receptions have gone for 20-plus yards, so he does boast field-stretching ability, despite mostly uneven quarterback play through three campaigns.