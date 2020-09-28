Patrick caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Patrick was easily the most efficient of Denver's top three pass-catchers, as Jerry Jeudy (nine targets) and Noah Fant (10 targets) posted catch rates of 55.6 percent and 50 percent, respectively. The 26-year-old also accounted for multiple receptions Weeks 1 and 2, but Patrick's yardage total was his best output since Week 16 of last season. With Courtland Sutton (knee) on injured reserve, Patrick will remain the No. 2 option at wide receiver as the Broncos head into a Thursday night matchup against a Jets team that has surrendered 31.3 points per game.