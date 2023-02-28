Broncos head coach George Paton said Tuesday that Patrick (knee) will be 100 percent for the start of the 2023 campaign, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick suffered a torn ACL during an August practice last year and underwent season-ending surgery before the 2022 campaign began. However, the undrafted wideout out of Utah has made significant strides in his rehab and is currently able to do some running. Patrick still has a few hurdles to clear before he's completely out of the rehab stage, but it appears Russell Wilson will have one of his top wideouts back in the fold to start 2023, which could go a long way in helping the Broncos' offense bounce back after a poor first season with Wilson in town.