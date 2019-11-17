Play

Patrick (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Patrick missed a couple drives after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter, but he's fine going forward. The 25-year-old wideout hauled in a 38-yard pass from wide receiver Courtland Sutton before exiting, and he'll look to build off of that explosive play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories