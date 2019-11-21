Play

Patrick (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Patrick sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to practice Thursday suggests that he's trending toward being active Sunday against the Bills. Look for Friday's injury report to either officially list him as questionable, or minus a Week 12 injury tag.

