Patrick should start opposite Jerry Jeudy following news that Courland Sutton (torn ACL) will miss the rest of the season, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick has logged at least 65 percent of offensive snaps in each of the first two games, and with Sutton done for the season, that role should be locked down for the foreseeable future. However, he hasn't been very productive through two weeks with just six catches for 53 yards on 10 targets, and his five targets in Week 2 were surpassed by rookies Jerry Jeudy (eight) and KJ Hamler (seven). There's more ambiguity now, too, as QB Drew Lock (shoulder) will sit out at least two weeks, and Jeff Driskel will take over under center. With Patrick potentially being the fourth receiving option to Driskel behind Jeudy, Hamler and TE Noah Fant, his fantasy outlook is bleak.