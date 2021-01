Patrick (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Considering only modest QB play for Denver this season, Patrick put together a decent receiving line, hauling in 51 of 79 targets for 742 yards and six touchdowns in 15 contests. The extent of his foot injury isn't known, but coach Vic Fangio may provide some clarity on Patrick's health after this outing.