Broncos' Tim Patrick: Scores first career touchdown
Patrick caught a 24-yard touchdown on his only targeted and added a 13-yard run during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City.
Patrick capped off the Broncos' 75-yard, 49-second touchdown drive to end the first half, slipping behind the secondary for a wide-open touchdown. Following an impressive preseason, Patrick has been relegated primarily to special-teams duties this season. That might change with Demaryius Thomas now in Houston. One can easily picture a three-wide-receiver set in which Patrick and rookie Courtland Sutton are on the outside and veteran Emmanuel Sanders is in the slot. Next up is a Sunday showdown with a solid Houston pass defense.
