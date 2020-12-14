Patrick caught three of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 win in Carolina.

Patrick helped the Broncos take a two-score lead late in the third quarter, first with a nifty short-crosser into a wheel route that picked up 32 yards. Then, after a big gain on a tight-end screen, Patrick helped punch it in with a two-yard touchdown to the flat -- his third touchdown in his last two games and sixth of the season. The Utah product has averaged just 3.7 targets per game over the past three weeks -- down from 6.2 during his first nine outings of the season -- but remains the most consistent red-zone target on an offense that appears to be starting-and-stopping into form. Next up is a Buffalo pass defense that has ranked in the middle of the pack this season.