Broncos' Tim Patrick: Secures deal from Denver
The Broncos signed Patrick to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Patrick didn't see any NFL action during his rookie season after going undrafted out of Utah in April. He spent much of the campaign as a member of the Broncos' practice squad, with Patrick's performance apparently impressing the team's brass enough to keep him a part of their offseason program heading into the 2018 campaign.
