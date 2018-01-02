The Broncos signed Patrick to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Patrick didn't see any NFL action during his rookie season after going undrafted out of Utah in April. He spent much of the campaign as a member of the Broncos' practice squad, with Patrick's performance apparently impressing the team's brass enough to keep him a part of their offseason program heading into the 2018 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories