Broncos' Tim Patrick: Settling into WR4 role
As the hierarchy shakes out, Patrick is firmly in the WR4 role, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Patrick is about where Broncos fans expected him to be this camp, firmly on the roster but behind fellow young targets Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. Patrick's coming along recently, with Emmanuel Sanders telling reporters that Patrick's tape has been used in the film room to teach other receivers how to release off the line of scrimmage, but his value is still likely further into the future. Look for Patrick's usage to be dependent on the opponent as his size and ability to box-out defenders could be appealing against secondaries with smaller corners.
