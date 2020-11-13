Patrick (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Patrick's hamstring injury limited him in practice this week, but he'll be available for quarterback Drew Lock in Las Vegas. Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, so it's possible that Patrick could see a slight uptick in offensive opportunities. He's only drawn less than five targets on two occasions this season.