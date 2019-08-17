Patrick was Denver's most consistent receiver during Denver's joint practices with San Francisco, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Patrick reportedly had a chip on his shoulder as the 49ers cut him back in 2017. That, obviously, won't help him much come the start of the season, but he might be able to carry over his consistent play from these two days of practices. Though most pundits focus on Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton as the future at the position for the Broncos, Patrick is often left out of the conversation despite leading the team in receiving yardage during the final quarter of 2018. He's firmly set at WR4 and offers Joe Flacco a big target to toss it up to downfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories