Patrick (hamstring) will be listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com notes that Patrick was able to work out on side field with the Broncos' other rehabbing players, but his absence from the main group for the second day in a row doesn't bode well for his odds of gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Before a ruling on Patrick's status for the weekend is made, the Broncos will see what he's able to do in the team's final Week 8 practice Friday. Should Patrick be inactive against Los Angeles, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton would likely serve as the Broncos' starting wideout trio.
