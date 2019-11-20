Play

Patrick (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

In his return to action in Week 11's loss to the Vikings, Patrick started opposite Courtland Sutton, en route to logging 57 of a possible 79 snaps on offense and catching four of his seven targets for 77 yards. He did leave the contest for a spell, but was able to return, which suggests that his Wednesday absence could be maintenance-related.

