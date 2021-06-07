Head coach Vic Fangio indicated after Monday's OTA that Patrick sat with a "very, 'very slight hamstring" injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Fangio noted that he probably could have practiced, so this was likely a case of the team just taking precautions to ensure nothing more becomes of the issue. Barring a setback of some kind he could be back on the field for one of the upcoming OTA sessions.
