General manager John Elway said Wednesday that Patrick (hand) will be one of the Broncos' two players designated to return from injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Patrick won't be officially designated to return until he resumes practicing, but that should happen in the near future. The receiver has been sidelined since fracturing his left hand in Week 1, temporarily ending his bid to carve out a consistent role in the Denver passing attack. However, with Patrick now on the mend and the Broncos trading away starting wideout Emmanuel Sanders on Tuesday, the 25-year-old suddenly has an opportunity to find work in three-receiver sets once he's reinstated from IR. Sanders' departure locks in Courtland Sutton as Denver's clear No. 1 receiver, leaving DaeSean Hamilton, a healthy Patrick and Juwann Winfree to vie for the other two regular jobs at the position. Patrick is first eligible to return from IR after the Broncos' Week 10 bye.