Broncos' Tim Patrick: Snags clutch catch
Patrick caught one of two targets for a 26-yard gain during Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.
Patrick saw the field for just four offensive snaps, but made the most of them. After narrowly missing a touchdown reception earlier in the game, Patrick hauled in a short pass during Denver's final drive, cut away from cornerback Gareon Conley, and sprinted up field for a 26-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal. It was the Utah product's first career catch. Patrick's contributions in Denver are likely to be focused on special teams with two established veterans and two touted rookies ahead of him, but his size, as his first target showed, makes him an intriguing option in the red zone.
