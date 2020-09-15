Patrick caught four of five targets for 29 yards during Monday's 16-14 loss to Tennessee.

Patrick was the elder statesman on the field Monday night as Courtland Sutton (shoulder) was held out. Patrick came up with a big 15-yard grab on second and long to set up Denver's fourth-quarter touchdown, but it was an otherwise quiet night. Things shouldn't get much louder once Sutton returns to the lineup. Monday evidenced that, while young and inexperienced, Denver has a lot of skill players to try to get the ball to and Patrick, though WR3, is probably no better than the fifth or sixth option in Denver's arsenal.