Patrick corralled four of his nine targets for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

With Courland Sutton (knee) having been placed on injured reserve Sept. 21 because of ACL and MCL tears in his left knee, Patrick has stepped into the No. 2 wide receiver role for the Broncos. Thus far in 2020, the Utah product ranks third on the team in targets (42), behind only Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant (ankle), producing 383 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches. Patrick's nine targets placed behind Jeudy and KJ Hamler during a Week 9 loss to the Falcons, and his workload should remain ample for an upcoming Sunday matchup against the Raiders' 26th-ranked pass defense.