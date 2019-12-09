Broncos' Tim Patrick: Snags two passes in win
Patrick caught two of three targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.
On what was an eye-popping road debut for quarterback Drew Lock, Patrick arguably reeled in the rookie's finest pass. Facing third and long to start the second quarter, Lock slid to his left and uncorked a rainbow that landed between two defenders and into the arms of Patrick along the sideline for a 37-yard gain. The Broncos scored a touchdown five plays later. Patrick hasn't put up huge numbers in his four games back from an injured hand, but his clutch receiving on third down probably gives him the WR2 edge over the inconsistent sophomore, DaeSean Hamilton. Though the stock on the Broncos offense is rising slightly with Lock's play, Patrick probably doesn't offer quite as much value as a typical WR2 both because Lock is still getting his feet wet and the emergence of rookie tight end Noah Fant as the Broncos' true secondary receiving option behind Courtland Sutton. Next up Sunday is a trip to Kansas City and the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...