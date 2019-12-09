Patrick caught two of three targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.

On what was an eye-popping road debut for quarterback Drew Lock, Patrick arguably reeled in the rookie's finest pass. Facing third and long to start the second quarter, Lock slid to his left and uncorked a rainbow that landed between two defenders and into the arms of Patrick along the sideline for a 37-yard gain. The Broncos scored a touchdown five plays later. Patrick hasn't put up huge numbers in his four games back from an injured hand, but his clutch receiving on third down probably gives him the WR2 edge over the inconsistent sophomore, DaeSean Hamilton. Though the stock on the Broncos offense is rising slightly with Lock's play, Patrick probably doesn't offer quite as much value as a typical WR2 both because Lock is still getting his feet wet and the emergence of rookie tight end Noah Fant as the Broncos' true secondary receiving option behind Courtland Sutton. Next up Sunday is a trip to Kansas City and the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.