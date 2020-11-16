Patrick reeled in four of six targets for 61 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

Patrick concluded the divisional loss sitting in a four-way tie for the team lead in receptions, producing his greatest receiving output since posting back-to-back 100-yard performances Weeks 4 and 6 against the Jets and Patriots. With Courtland Sutton (knee) set to remain on IR for the rest of the 2020 campaign, Patrick stands as the No. 2 wideout for Denver heading into a Week 11 matchup against Miami's 21st-ranked pass defense.