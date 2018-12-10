Patrick brought in seven of 10 targets for 85 yards in the Broncos' 20-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed once for 11 yards and fumbled once.

Patrick co-led the Broncos in receptions while pacing the team in receiving yardage and targets, stepping to the forefront in the wake of Emmanuel Sanders' season-ending Achilles injury. The rookie brings excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, and he displayed strong rapport with Case Keenum in the low-scoring loss. Patrick should be able to improve the more game reps he sees, something he'll look to deliver on against the Browns in a Week 15 Saturday night matchup.