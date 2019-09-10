Patrick was spotted wearing a cast on his hand after Monday's loss to the Raiders, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick was forced to exit Monday's contest early after sustaining the injury. While the cast provides some information about the severity of the 25-year-old's condition, it's unclear how much time he'll miss. While Patrick recovers, both Juwann Winfree and Diontae Spencer will likely see an increase in work.