Tests have reportedly revealed that Patrick suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Patrick now in line to miss the 2022 season, KJ Hamler -- who's bouncing back from a knee injury of his own -- is thus a candidate to see added pass-catching opportunities behind Denver's top wideout duo of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
