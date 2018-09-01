Patrick has a spot on Denver's initial 53-man roster, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Patrick was unable to stick with the Ravens or 49ers as an undrafted rookie last year, but he's apparently made quite a bit of progress heading into his second season. He gets the final spot on Denver's wideout depth chart, behind Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. There isn't much opportunity for upward mobility in the receiving ranks, but Patrick may be able to contribute on special teams.

