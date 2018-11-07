Patrick caught one of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Houston.

The departure of Demaryius Thomas didn't pay huge dividends for Patrick as Denver focused targets on Jeff Heuerman, Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton. Patrick still seems like somebody who -- at 6-foot-5 -- could be a dangerous red-zone target. His role should shake out better after the bye when fans will learn whether he or rookie DaeSean Hamilton settles into the No. 3 receiver role.