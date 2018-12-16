Patrick hauled in five of eight targets, registering a team-high 65 receiving yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to the Browns.

The second-year man out of Utah has been surprisingly steady over the past two weeks, hauling in 12 of 18 targets for 150 receiving yards against Cleveland's and San Francisco's relatively inexperienced secondaries. Patrick may prove to be the Broncos wideout you want on your roster over the final two weeks of the regular season, as he ranks second behind DaeSean Hamilton in wide receiver targets since Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) went down due to injury, and clearly has earned Case Keenum's trust with two targets in crucial third-down situations Saturday. Week 16's matchup isn't scaring anyone off, as Patrick and the Broncos face an Oakland defense that's allowed a 100-yard receiving, multi-touchdown performance in back-to-back games (Travis Kelce with 168 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13, JuJu Smith-Schuster with 130 yards and two scores in Week 14).