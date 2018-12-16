Broncos' Tim Patrick: Team's leading receiver in loss
Patrick hauled in five of eight targets, registering a team-high 65 receiving yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to the Browns.
The second-year man out of Utah has been surprisingly steady over the past two weeks, hauling in 12 of 18 targets for 150 receiving yards against Cleveland's and San Francisco's relatively inexperienced secondaries. Patrick may prove to be the Broncos wideout you want on your roster over the final two weeks of the regular season, as he ranks second behind DaeSean Hamilton in wide receiver targets since Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) went down due to injury, and clearly has earned Case Keenum's trust with two targets in crucial third-down situations Saturday. Week 16's matchup isn't scaring anyone off, as Patrick and the Broncos face an Oakland defense that's allowed a 100-yard receiving, multi-touchdown performance in back-to-back games (Travis Kelce with 168 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13, JuJu Smith-Schuster with 130 yards and two scores in Week 14).
More News
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Spearheads receiving corps in win•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Should see more targets•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Catchless in win•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Targeted four times in loss•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: May get more work in three-receiver sets•
-
Broncos' Tim Patrick: Scores first career touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...