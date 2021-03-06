Broncos general manager George Paton stated the team intends to apply a restricted free agent tender to Patrick, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Though Paton didn't go into details on the upcoming transaction, Renck expects Patrick to draw a second-round tender. With Courtland Sutton (knee) unavailable Weeks 3 through 17 of last season, Patrick stepped into a prime role in the Broncos' offense, nearly quadrupling his previous career high with 15 starts. The 27-year-old's six receiving scores led the team, while his 742 receiving yards were surpassed by only Jerry Jeudy. Patrick was forced to sit out Denver's season finale against Las Vegas because of a foot sprain, but he's expected to be recuperated in time for Broncos OTAs this spring. That is, so long as another team doesn't bite on the tender and extract Patrick from the team's receiving corps.