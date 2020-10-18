Patrick caught four of eight targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 18-12 win over New England.

Patrick set up an opening-drive field goal with a 41-yard catch and led the team in receptions, yards and targets. The third-year man out of Utah remained the top receiving option for the Broncos with Drew Lock (shoulder) back under center, accounting for over half of Lock's passing yards and four of his 10 completions. Patrick has topped 100 receiving yards in each of his last two games heading into a Week 7 meeting with the Chiefs.