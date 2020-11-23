Patrick caught five of eight targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

Most of his production came on the final play of the game, when on fourth down the Broncos elected to run out the clock with a play and it turned into a 61-yard reception for Patrick. It's the third time this season he's topped 100 receiving yards in a game, and he continues to see steady target volume heading into Week 12's clash with the Saints.