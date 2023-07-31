Patrick likely sustained a torn left Achilles during Monday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

At nearly the same point of the training-camp schedule last year, Patrick tore the ACL in his right knee, which required surgery shortly thereafter. He was able to run routes by the spring and participate in team drills during mandatory minicamp in June, but the injury bug bit him again Monday, when he was carted off the field following a non-contact injury. With Patrick poised to miss a second straight season, the Broncos will turn to some combination of KJ Hamler (pectoral), Marvin Mims (hamstring), Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton behind the top WR duo of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.