Patrick corralled all four of his targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Patrick bounced back in a big way from a zero-catch performance last week that featured a practice squad wide receiver under center for Denver. With Drew Lock (reserve/COVID-19) back in control, Denver's passing game got back on track and nearly upset an AFC powerhouse Kansas City squad on national television. Patrick played a big role in the valiant effort, hitting pay dirt twice and bringing his new career-high mark up to seven scores on the year. The two-TD game on Sunday Night Football may result in a spike in ownership for the wideout, but he had already been making a case for a spot on fantasy rosters with 17 receptions, 253 yards and three scores over his last four games with Lock under center. Patrick will get a chance to keep things rolling in a favorable matchup against Carolina in Week 14.