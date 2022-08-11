Patrick underwent surgery Monday to repair his torn ACL, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The surgery was deemed a success, and Patrick now faces a long recovery period that should have him on track to be fully recovered around the start of OTAs in 2023. The lost season is a disappointment for the reliable wideout with the Broncos offense projected to take a major step forward with Russell Wilson at quarterback. In his absence, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can expect to see even more opportunities in Denver's new look passing attack.