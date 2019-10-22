Broncos' Tim Patrick: Will return in Week 11
General manager John Elway has announced that Patrick (hand) will be one of the Broncos' two players to return from injured reserve after the team's Week 10 bye, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Patrick hadn't recorded a reception before breaking his left hand in Week 1. Though he had a relatively quiet offseason, his play down the stretch last year, DaeSean Hamilton's early struggles, and the recent trade of Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco all point to a relatively expansive role once he returns. Unless Hamilton or another young receiver, such as rookie Juwann Winfree, really turn it on in the next two weeks, WR2 is not a stretch for Patrick.
