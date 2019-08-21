Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that "it's a possibility" Davis (calf) could sit out Denver's regular-season opener,Nicki Jhabvala of The Athleticreports.

Davis is behind schedule in his recovery from a calf strain and is not expected to practice this week, according to Jhabvala. The starting linebacker initially suffered the injury in July during the first day of training camp practice. Alexander Johnson stands to slot into the starting lineup as long as Davis remains sidelined, with fellow backup Joseph Jones (triceps) also injured.