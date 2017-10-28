Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Kansas City, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Davis' ankle problems look like they'll make him a game-time decision ahead of Monday's divisional showdown. If he can't play, look for Zaire Anderson to fill the void.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 8 Rankings Breakdown

    With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...