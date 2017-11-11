The Broncos have listed Davis (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Davis saw his practice participation increase each day this week, which is certainly cause for optimism regarding his status for Week 10. The 25-year-old has missed the Broncos' previous two games, and his final status for Sunday is unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff.

