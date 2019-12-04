Davis recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Davis has now made 45 tackles in his last four games, during all of which he's had double-digit tackle totals. Though he doesn't boast much upside as a pass rusher, Davis' strong streak as a run stopper lend him reliable IDP value. He'll look to keep up his outstanding pace against the Texans on Sunday.