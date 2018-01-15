Davis wrapped up 2017 with 48 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, and a sack in 2017.

Davis, a run-stuffing cog opposite the more athletic Brandon Marshall, now faces free agency. It'll be interesting to see what Denver does here. Third-down backer Cory Nelson has been serviceable in limited snaps and Davis has been a goat as often as he's been a hero during his tenure in Mile High. Davis has helped Denver blow up numerous short-yardage and goal-line plays with his physicality only to turn around and serve as a liability in covering backs and tight ends. Those sorts of players tend not to command big salaries in free agency.

