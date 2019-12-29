Play

Davis (lower leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear and Davis was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as Davis is sidelined, look for Josey Jewell and Joseph Jones to be the primary beneficiaries to see an uptick in snaps.

